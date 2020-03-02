The four cases of coronavirus reported on Sunday in the Kurdistan region of Iraq had recently traveled to Iran, according to a report citing the region's health ministry.

Kurdistan Regional Government's Health Ministry, cited in a report from Aldebaran Threat Consultants, said that the four cases in Sulaymaniyah province, in the country's autonomous Kurdistan region, had recently crossed over from Iran. The four patients were a family of three and a woman, and all four are now being quarantined in Sulaymaniyah, said the announcement.

The majority of Iraq's 19 cases of coronavirus have come from neighboring Iran. Iraq, along with Iran's other neighbors including Pakistan and Turkey, has closed its borders with the Islamic Republic.

Coronavirus in Iraq

Iraq reported on Sunday six new cases of coronavirus, including the four in Kurdistan, bringing the total in the country to 19.

On Tuesday, an Iranian student and a family of four people coming from Iran were confirmed as coronavirus cases in Iraq.

The government has announced a ban on public gatherings, citing concerns over the spread of coronavirus. However, protests have continued against the government, with Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi withdrawing his candidacy for the role on Monday.

