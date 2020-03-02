Coronavirus continues spread across Middle East and North Africa with over 1,100 infected across the region.

The coronavirus first started spreading from Wuhan, China, earlier this year and has since infected nearly 90,000 people, with over 3,000 dead. The Middle East has been hit particularly hard as cases started spreading across the region as travelers returned from Iran, the second deadliest epicenter for the disease after China, with 54 reported dead.

Here is a chart of spread of the coronavirus in the Middle East and North Africa so far:

Last Update: Monday, 2 March 2020 KSA 12:54 - GMT 09:54