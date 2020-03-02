Two Katyusha rockets have landed on Monday near the US embassy in Baghdad located in the heavily fortified Green Zone of the Iraqi capital, according to Al Arabiya correspondent.

No casualties have been reported.

The US diplomatic mission has been regularly hit by rockets in recent months.

The Green Zone houses government buildings and foreign missions.

Last Wednesday, the United States blacklisted a senior member of Iranian-backed Kata’ib Hezbollah militia, punishing it for its attacks targeting US forces, most recently for killing an American contractor in an Iraqi military base near the northern city of Kirkuk.

The US State Department said it has designated Ahmad al-Hamidawi as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT), Secretary General of Kata’ib Hezbollah (KH), an Iran-backed terrorist group active in Iraq and Syria, which Washington designated as terrorist organization in 2009.

In another development in Iraq, Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi withdrew his candidacy for the prime minister post, and President Barham Salih announced that he will begin consultations to choose a replacement within two weeks.

Baghdad is in the throes of mass anti-government protests.

Last Update: Monday, 2 March 2020 KSA 01:28 - GMT 22:28