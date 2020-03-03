Twenty-three Iranian MPs have so far tested positive for coronavirus, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Abdolreza Mesri said on Tuesday, while state media reported the death of a senior judiciary official due to the virus.

Mesri did not name the MPs.

Ahmad Toyserkani, an adviser to the head of the judiciary Ebrahim Raisi has died from coronavirus, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 77 in the country have died from the virus and there are 2,336 confirmed cases.

Several officials have contracted the virus in Iran, which has the highest death toll in the world outside of China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Senior Iranian politician and former adviser to current Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Hossein Sheikholeslam, has reportedly been infected with coronavirus.

Expediency Council member Mohammad Mirmohammadi died from coronavirus, state media reported on Monday.

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi was reported as having coronavirus by the semi-official news agency ILNA on February 25.

On Thursday, former Justice Minister and Interior Minister Mostafa Pourmohammadi was hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms.

On Saturday, Masoumeh Aghapour Alishahi became the latest Iranian member of parliament to announce that she had been infected with coronavirus.



Last Update: Tuesday, 3 March 2020 KSA 15:15 - GMT 12:15