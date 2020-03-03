The European Union’s top diplomat and its crisis-management chief set off for Turkey on Tuesday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned he could allow millions of refugees to head for Europe.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell and Commissioner Janez Lenarcic will spend two days in the country for “high-level” meetings with Turkish officials on the Syrian crisis and the row about refugees and migrants.

