Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman jailed in Tehran, does not have coronavirus and is in “good health,” Iran’s judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on Tuesday.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, Richard Ratcliffe, had said that his wife has been suffering symptoms of the disease.

Judiciary spokesman Esmaili denied that Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been infected with coronavirus, saying she is in “good health.”

He described reports of her infection as “propaganda.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe could soon be released on furlough from Tehran’s Evin prison due to coronavirus fears, according to unconfirmed reports.

A prisoner with a security charge will be released on furlough within the next two days, Esmaili said on Tuesday, without naming the prisoner.

The 41-year-old detainee was arrested at Tehran airport in April 2016 after visiting relatives in Iran with their young daughter.

She worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation – the media organization’s philanthropic arm – at the time.

Iranian authorities convicted her of sedition – a charge Zaghari-Ratcliffe has always contested – and she is serving a five-year jail term.

Last Update: Tuesday, 3 March 2020 KSA 20:43 - GMT 17:43