Iran ordered on Tuesday its army to assist health authorities to combat the spread of coronavirus, in a speech by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei also called on Iranians to follow the recommendations of authorities to avoid being infected by coronavirus. Iran has the highest death rate from coronavirus outside of China, where the deadly COVID-19 virus first broke out in late January.



- With Reuters.

- Developing.

Last Update: Tuesday, 3 March 2020 KSA 13:28 - GMT 10:28