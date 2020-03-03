Iran says there are 77 dead amid 2,336 cases of the new coronavirus in the Islamic Republic.

That’s according to Ali Reza Raisi, a Health Ministry official, who gave a news conference Tuesday in Tehran.

Iran’s supreme leader earlier on Tuesday ordered the Islamic Republic’s armed forces to assist its Health Ministry in combating the spread of the new coronavirus.

The decision by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei comes as Iran has the highest death toll from the new virus and the COVID-19 illness it causes outside of China, the epicenter of the virus.

Khamenei’s decision was announced after state media broadcast images of him planting a tree wearing disposable gloves ahead of Iran’s upcoming arbor day.

Last Update: Tuesday, 3 March 2020 KSA 14:00 - GMT 11:00