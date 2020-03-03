A website linked to Iran’s judiciary carried a statement on Tuesday saying a man convicted of reportedly spying for the CIA would be executed soon.
The video statement from spokesman Gholam-Hossein Esmaili, marked “live” on the screen, was similar to a statement he gave on February 4.
It was not clear if Esmaili would address the topic at a press conference on Tuesday.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?