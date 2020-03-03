A website linked to Iran’s judiciary carried a statement on Tuesday saying a man convicted of reportedly spying for the CIA would be executed soon.



The video statement from spokesman Gholam-Hossein Esmaili, marked “live” on the screen, was similar to a statement he gave on February 4.



It was not clear if Esmaili would address the topic at a press conference on Tuesday.

Last Update: Tuesday, 3 March 2020 KSA 11:36 - GMT 08:36