Iraq’s health ministry confirmed on Tuesday five new coronavirus cases in the capital Baghdad, Wasit, Najaf, and Karbala.

The new cases raise the total number of infected patients in the country to 31, according to the Iraqi health ministry.

Coronavirus continued to spread across the Middle East and North Africa with over 1,600 infected across the region.

The coronavirus first started spreading from Wuhan, China, earlier this year and has since infected nearly 90,000 people, with over 3,000 dead. The Middle East has been hit particularly hard as cases started spreading across the region as travelers returned from Iran, the second deadliest epicenter for the disease after China, with 66 reported dead.

Last Update: Tuesday, 3 March 2020 KSA 21:23 - GMT 18:23