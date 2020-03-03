The Kremlin on Tuesday rejected allegations by the United Nations that Russia may have committed war crimes in Syria last year, saying the UN investigators are in no position to know what is happening on the ground.



“We strongly reject these claims,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “It’s obvious that one committee cannot have reliable information of what is happening on the ground.”



A report by a UN commission found that Russia – the Syrian government’s main ally against rebels and militants – conducted air strikes on a popular market and a camp for displaced people that killed dozens of civilians in July and August.

Last Update: Tuesday, 3 March 2020 KSA 13:43 - GMT 10:43