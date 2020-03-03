A Syrian regime plane has been shot down by a Turkish F-16 fighter jet over Idlib in the north of the country, reported the British-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Tuesday.

The plane was downed over Idlib after being targeted by the F-16, said the war monitor in a tweet. Earlier on the same day, Turkey downed two other Syrian planes in the region.

The incident comes amid heightened clashes between Turkey, which backs opposition forces in Idlib province, and the Syrian regime, which is trying to assert control over the province. Damascus is backed by Russian airpower and has carried out a bombardment campaign of opposition-held positions in the region.

- Developing.

