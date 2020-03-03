The US is willing to provide ammunition alongside humanitarian assistance to Turkey in Syria’s war-torn Idlib region, the US special representative for the region James Jeffrey said on Tuesday.

“Turkey is a NATO ally. Much of the military uses American equipment. We will make sure that equipment is ready and usable,” Jeffrey told reporters.

Separately the US Ambassador to Turkey, David Satterfield, said at the briefing that Washington is examining Ankara’s request for air defense systems.

Read more:

Battle for Syria’s Saraqib city opens route for final assault on Idlib

Last Update: Tuesday, 3 March 2020 KSA 17:28 - GMT 14:28