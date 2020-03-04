Israel has ordered that some travelers entering the country from European countries must self-quarantine, Israeli outlet Haaretz reported Wednesday.

At a press conference Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that those who visited Germany, France, Spain, Austria, or Switzerland over the past two weeks must quarantine themselves at home.

Israelis returning from China, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, and Singapore are required to self-quarantine, it was previously announced.

At a press conference Wednesday, Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman announced that Israelis attending international conferences will require isolation and events with more than 5,000 people will not be allowed in the country for the time being.

An Israeli election monitor wearing a mask and gloves holds a ballot for the Likud party as votes cast by Israelis in home-quarantine over coronavirus concerns following Israel's national election are tallied, in Shoham. (Reuters)

The health ministry is asking that people refrain from unnecessary travel abroad.

Also on Wednesday, an Israeli girl tested positive for the virus after attending a soccer game in Tel Aviv, and dozens of attending fans were sent into quarantine.

Fifteen Israelis have tested positive for the virus. Of those, eight contracted the virus in Italy, and three were once on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was docked off Japan’s coast.

Last Update: Wednesday, 4 March 2020 KSA 18:27 - GMT 15:27