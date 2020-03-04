The EU’s top diplomat on Wednesday promised an additional 170 million euros in aid for vulnerable groups in Syria in a visit to Turkey, which has demanded greater assistance over the conflict.

“We have announced a 170 million additionally in humanitarian aid to continue assisting the most vulnerable people in Syria,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters, following meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and top officials.

He said 60 million euros ($66.7 million) of that would go to addressing the humanitarian crises in northwest Syria.

Last Update: Wednesday, 4 March 2020 KSA 17:54 - GMT 14:54