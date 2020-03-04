Iranian authorities arrested a man who published a video that shows the place where the bodies of the dead are washed in Qom, the Iranian epicenter of coronavirus, according to Iran International TV.

The video showed many dead bodies – coronavirus victims – awaiting burial after they had been washed.

“Look at those stacked corpses,” the man in the video said. “As you can see, there are many corpses of coronavirus victims. It has been this way for six days because of the lack of the ability to perform a proper burial.”

The man said the problem is “bigger than what the Iranian authorities and the media are saying.” He added that “dozens are dying every day in the city.”

Official death toll

Iran said on Wednesday that the new coronavirus has killed 92 people amid 2,922 confirmed cases across the Islamic Republic.

There are now over 3,140 cases of the new virus across the Middle East. Of those cases in the broader region, most link back to the Islamic Republic.

The virus has infected top leaders inside the Iranian regime. Iran stands alone in how the virus has affected its government, even compared to hard-hit China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 90,000 people and caused over 3,100 deaths.

Experts worry Iran may be underreporting the number of cases it has.

Last Update: Wednesday, 4 March 2020 KSA 16:44 - GMT 13:44