An official of the Basij Resistance Force, a paramilitary arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has died. Some online, including a distant relative, have speculated coronavirus was the cause of death.

Mohammad Haj Abolghasemi was hospitalized in Tehran a few days ago and died on Tuesday, state media reported, without citing the cause of death.

Read more: Coronavirus ‘not that big of deal’: Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei



Several users online however, including a user who says Abolghasemi was the brother of his sister’s husband, said that he died due to coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, 77 in Iran have died from the virus and there are 2,336 confirmed cases.

Several officials have contracted the virus in the country, which has the highest death toll in the world outside of China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Last Update: Wednesday, 4 March 2020 KSA 13:29 - GMT 10:29