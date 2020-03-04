Iraq reported its first coronavirus death on Wednesday, an elderly man in the Kurdish province of Sulaimaniya, the local health department said.



The country has so far recorded 31 cases of the new coronavirus, one Iranian student who has since been sent home and 30 Iraqis who had all visited Iran recently.

The Iraqi General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Awqaf canceled all communal prayers in the Sulaimaniya province to prevent any further spread of the coronavirus, according to the Iraqi News Agency on Telegram.



With Reuters

Last Update: Wednesday, 4 March 2020 KSA 12:44 - GMT 09:44