The Kremlin said on Wednesday it hoped Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would be able to agree on a set of joint measures for the Syrian province of Idlib when they meet for talks in Moscow on Thursday.

“We plan to discuss the Idlib crisis... We expect to reach a common understanding on the crisis, the cause of the crisis, the harmful effects of the crisis and arrive at a set of necessary joint measures,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Erdogan said on Monday that he hoped to achieve a ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib in talks with Putin this week.

Two more Turkish soldiers have been killed and six wounded in an attack by Syrian government forces in Syria’s Idlib, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Immediately after the Syrian forces opened fire, Turkish forces retaliated and continued to strike targets, the ministry statement said. The incident brought the death toll of Turkish forces since Ankara started its military operation in Idlib last month to 59, including one on Tuesday.

Last Update: Wednesday, 4 March 2020 KSA 13:18 - GMT 10:18