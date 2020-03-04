One Turkish soldier has been killed and nine wounded in an attack by Syrian government forces in northwest Syria’s Idlib region, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

With the latest death, 57 Turkish soldiers have been killed in the conflict in the region since Turkey sent thousands of troops and military hardware there last month to support militants fighting Syrian government forces.

The defense ministry said that 82 Syrian army targets were struck after the attack on Turkish forces and continued to be under fire.

It did not specify exactly where or when the attack occurred.

Last Update: Wednesday, 4 March 2020 KSA 23:18 - GMT 20:18