Two more Turkish soldiers have been killed and six wounded in an attack by Syrian government forces in Syria’s Idlib, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Immediately after the Syrian forces opened fire, Turkish forces retaliated and continued to strike targets, the ministry statement said. The incident brought the death toll of Turkish forces since Ankara started its military operation in Idlib last month to 59, including one on Tuesday.

Last Update: Wednesday, 4 March 2020 KSA 11:06 - GMT 08:06