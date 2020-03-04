Iranian nurses and doctors have reportedly been dancing as a break from the intensity of dealing with the coronavirus outbreak in the country, according to a video shared by Twitter users.

Iran is fighting to combat the worst outbreak of coronavirus outside of its origin country, China, with medical staff stretched as over 2,300 people test positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus. On Tuesday, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei ordered the armed forces to assist health authorities, suggesting the crisis is severe despite his words that it is “not that big of a deal.”

In a video shared by Iranian Twitter users, medical staff can be seen dancing in hospitals while dressed in face masks and preventative body suits.

“This is how Iranian doctors and nurses keep up their spirit while fighting with #coronavirus,” said Sara Vakhshouri, energy market, policy & security analyst, Founder & President of SVBEI, Adjunct Professor at the IWP.

The footage is not the first dancing video to surface from Iran during the outbreak. On Saturday, Iranian female students from a girls’ school in Tehran decided to dance in a video to get the regime’s attention to take more precautionary measures against the coronavirus outbreak, including the suspension of schools and universities, according to the activist that shared the video online.

The video was sent by one of the schoolgirls to Iranian activist prominent Iranian journalist and women’s rights activist Masih Alinejad. The girls can be seen dancing in an empty classroom to a 50 Cent hit song while wearing face masks.

