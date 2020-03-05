The coronavirus outbreak in Iran may be due to a US “biological attack” on the country, the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami said on Thursday.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in Iran is 107 amid 3,513 confirmed cases, the health ministry said on Thursday.

“It is possible that this virus is a product of a biological attack by America which initially spread to China and then to Iran and the rest of the world,” said Salami.

Iran will win the “fight” against coronavirus, he said.

“America should know that this virus will return to it if it was behind it,” said Salami.

Last Update: Thursday, 5 March 2020 KSA 14:23 - GMT 11:23