Iraq canceled Friday prayers in the Shia holy city of Kerbala due to concerns about the coronavirus, a statement from the holy site administration said on Thursday.
Kerbala, like the neighboring holy city of Najaf, attract Shia pilgrims from Iraq and abroad.
