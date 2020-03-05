Dubai has asked sports events organizers to postpone all sports-related activities until the end of the month due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a government circular seen by Reuters.

The circular, issued by Dubai Sports Council, said the request was a precautionary measure to ensure public health. Dubai Sports Council and the Dubai government media office did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment. The UAE has reported at least 27 cases of people infected with the virus.

Last Update: Thursday, 5 March 2020 KSA 13:46 - GMT 10:46