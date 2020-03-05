“Today as a result of the government's mismanagement and not being transparent with its own people Iran has one of the world's worst outbreaks of the coronavirus,” Hook said.
The US, which has had no diplomatic relations with Iran since the hostage crisis that followed the 1979 Islamic Revolution, had offered help to Iran to fight the virus outbreak but Tehran rejected the offer.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has blamed “vicious” US sanctions for depriving Iranians of medication.
“We know there are gaps in their health system, and we wanted to close those gaps,” said Hook. “We wish they had accepted our sincere offer.”
