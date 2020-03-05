A member of Iran’s Expediency Council, Mohammad Sadr, has reportedly been infected with coronavirus, the editor-in-chief of the state-run news website Entekhab, Mostafa Faghihi, tweeted on Thursday.

The council advises Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as settles disputes between the Supreme Leader and parliament. Members of the council are appointed by Khamenei.

Sadr is also reportedly a senior advisor to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Several officials have contracted the virus in Iran, which has the highest death toll in the world outside of China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Another member of the council, Mohammad Mirmohammadi, died from the virus, state media reported on Monday.

Faghihi had also previously reported that Hossein Sheikholeslam, a former advisor to Zarif, had been infected with coronavirus. This was later confirmed by state media.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in Iran is 107 amid 3,513 confirmed cases, the health ministry said on Thursday.

