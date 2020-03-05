Syrian air defense responded to Israeli missiles targeting the south and center of the country, state media said early Thursday.

SANA news agency said “our air defense confronted an Israeli missile attack in the southwest of Quneitra province” in the south and also an area in the center of the country.

“At 00:30 on Thursday our air defense monitored Israeli warplanes coming from northern occupied Palestine towards Saida, and several missiles were fired from Lebanese airspace towards the central area,” state media quoted a military source as saying.



“The hostile missiles were immediately dealt with, and were successfully confronted, none was able to reach its target,” the source added.

Since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria, mainly targeting government troops as well as allied Iranian forces and fighters from the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

In mid-February, Israeli strikes on Damascus airport killed seven Syrian and Iranian fighters, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor.

