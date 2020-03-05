Turkey is deploying 1,000 special police forces along its border with Greece on Thursday to halt the pushback of migrants towards its territory, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, adding that 164 migrants had been wounded by Greek authorities.



“They wounded 164 people. They tried to push 4,900 people back to Turkey,” Soylu told reporters in the northwestern border province of Edirne. “We are deploying 1,000 special force police to the border system... to prevent the push-back,” he said.

Aerial footage released by the Turkish interior ministry on Thursday showed refugees camping out near the Turkish-Greek border.

Last Update: Thursday, 5 March 2020 KSA 13:08 - GMT 10:08