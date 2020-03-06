The ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib that was agreed by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin is being observed and the situation on the ground is calm, Russia’s RIA news agency cited a military source as saying on Friday.
Putin and Erdogan held lengthy talks in Moscow on Thursday and said they had agreed a ceasefire deal in the region to contain a conflict which has displaced nearly a million people in three months.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?