Fifteen people were killed on Friday in clashes between Syrian government forces and extremist insurgents in southern Idlib province on Friday, hours after a Russian-Turkish ceasefire came into effect, a war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the clashes took place in the Jabal al-Zawiya region. Six Syrian soldiers and allied fighters were killed, as well as nine fighters from the insurgent Turkistan Islamic Party, it said.

Last Update: Friday, 6 March 2020 KSA 13:45 - GMT 10:45