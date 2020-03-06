Iran on Friday announced 17 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of people killed to 124, as the overall number of cases soared.

“We have confirmed 1,234 new cases, which is a record in the past few days,” health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a news conference, raising the total number of infections to 4,747.

The new cases “are probably those who had been infected with the virus two weeks ago and have just came to us with symptoms,” he added.

Last Update: Friday, 6 March 2020 KSA 14:06 - GMT 11:06