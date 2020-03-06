Egypt's health ministry said it registered 12 people carrying the coronavirus on a Nile cruise ship heading to the southern city of Aswan from Luxor, state television reported on Friday.
The country had until now diagnosed three people with the virus, one of whom it said had fully recovered after receiving treatment.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?