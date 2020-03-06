Two Iranian vice presidents and two advisors to the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as well as several other ministers and parliament members were among those infected with coronavirus in Iran.

Iran’s first vice president Eshaq Jahangiri tested positive for coronavirus and is undergoing treatment, the IranWire news site reported on Wednesday.

Masoumeh Ebtekar, Iranian vice president for women and family affairs also tested positive for the virus on February 27.

Mohammad Sadr, a member of Iran’s Expediency Council, was infected with coronavirus, the editor-in-chief of the state-run news website Entekhab, Mostafa Faghihi, tweeted on Thursday.

Earlier this week Mohammad Mirmohammadi, another member of the Expediency Council, had died from coronavirus, the state media reported. The council advises Khamenei, as well as settles disputes between the supreme leader and parliament.

Several senior officials, ministers and parliament members have also contracted the virus in recent weeks.

Hossein Sheikholeslam, Iran’s former ambassador to Syria and former advisor to current foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, died from coronavirus on Thursday.

Ahmad Toyserkani, an adviser to the head of the judiciary Ebrahim Raisi died from coronavirus, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Twenty-three Iranian MPs have so far tested positive for coronavirus, deputy speaker of Parliament Abdolreza Mesri said on Tuesday.

Iran on Thursday reported 15 new deaths from the novel coronavirus and 591 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 107 dead and 3,513 infected.

