Farhad Dabiryan, a commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was killed in Syria Friday night, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Dabiryan was killed in Set Zaynab, 10 kilometers (six miles) south of the Syrian capital Damascus, Fars said.

Fars did not give details on how or by whom he was killed.

Dabiryan was “in charge of Set Zaynab and was previously the commander of Palmyra,” according to Fars.



Last Update: Saturday, 7 March 2020 KSA 10:24 - GMT 07:24