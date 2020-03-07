Iranian MP Fatema Rahbar died due to coronavirus, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.



There were mixed reports on her condition Friday. Tasnim news agency said Rahbar was “connected to an oxygen tank and doctors expressed concern about her condition.”

The semi-official ISNA news agency reported that she was in a coma.

Rahbar served as an MP from 2004 to 2016 and was recently elected again in Iran’s February 21 polls.

Several other government officials have been infected with coronavirus, including two Iranian vice presidents and two advisors to the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran coronavirus deaths, infections highest in the region

The nationwide confirmed coronavirus death toll in Iran was 124 as of Friday, and the number of confirmed cases jumped to 4,747, making these numbers the highest in the Middle East.

Several neighboring countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait have banned travel to and from Iran as a precautionary measure against the spread of the new virus.

Last Update: Saturday, 7 March 2020 KSA 13:00 - GMT 10:00