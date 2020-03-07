Iraq’s health ministry confirmed on Saturday eight new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country up to 46.

The ministry said seven of the new cases were detected in the capital Baghdad, and the eighth in Najaf.

The death toll due to coronavirus in Iraq is four people as of Saturday, the state news agency reported citing the health ministry.

On Friday, Iraq banned entry to travelers coming from France and Spain, bringing the total number of countries on its entry ban list to 11.

The country’s health minister also announced on Friday that Iraq will halt border trade with Iran and Kuwait between March 8 and 15 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Sea- and air-borne trade will continue as long as personnel and goods involved have the necessary paperwork from their originating countries to show that they are free from the disease, the minister said.

Schools and other educational institutions remain closed until March 21.

