Iraq confirmed a death due to coronavirus in the city of Karbala, bringing total death count by coronavirus to three in the country, state news agency reported on Friday.



Earlier on Friday, Iraq banned entry to travelers coming from France and Spain, bringing the total number of countries on its entry ban list to 11.

The country’s health minister also announced on Friday that Iraq will halt border trade with Iran and Kuwait between March 8 and 15 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Sea- and air-borne trade will continue as long as personnel and goods involved have the necessary paperwork from their originating countries to show that they are free from the disease, the minister said.

Schools and other educational institutions remain closed until March 21.

According to the health ministry, Iraq has a total of 38 coronavirus cases so far.

Last Update: Saturday, 7 March 2020 KSA 23:03 - GMT 20:03