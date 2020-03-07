Iraq confirmed a death due to coronavirus in the city of Karbala, bringing total death count by coronavirus to three in the country, state news agency reported on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, Iraq banned entry to travelers coming from France and Spain, bringing the total number of countries on its entry ban list to 11.
