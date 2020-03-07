Lebanon’s health ministry confirmed on Saturday six new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of cases in the country to 28.

The ministry said the condition of those infected with the coronavirus was stable apart from three cases who are in critical condition, all of whom are receiving the necessary care in the quarantine unit.

Lebanon’s health minister had said on Tuesday all the coronavirus cases detected had either returned from an affected country or were transmitted through “close contact” with a family member or neighbor - not “local transmission.”

On Friday, Lebanon said it would deny entry to non-resident foreigners arriving from China, South Korea, Iran and Italy.

Schools, universities and other educational institutions have been closed until March 8.

