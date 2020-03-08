Iranian clerics Reza Modarresi and Ali Hosseini, as well as former prosecutor Mousa Torabzadeh, have died from coronavirus, according to the Iranian media.

Iran’s health ministry on Sunday reported 49 new deaths from coronavirus, the highest toll within 24 hours since the start of the outbreak in the Islamic Republic.

The virus has spread to all of Iran’s 31 provinces with 6,566 confirmed cases.

Reza Modarresi, a cleric from Qom, died from coronavirus, the semi-official Khabar Online news agency reported.

Cleric Ali Hosseini, the head of the Islamic Development Organization in the city of Aliabad-e-Katul in Golestan province, died on Thursday, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Friday.

While Mehr did not cite the cause of death, other Iranian media outlets reported that Hosseini died from coronavirus.

A nurse cares for patients in a ward dedicated for people infected with the coronavirus, at Forqani Hospital in Qom on Feb. 26, 2020. (AP)

The Islamic Development Organization is a religious and cultural organization created by former Supreme Leader and founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini after the 1979 Revolution in Iran. The goal of this organization is to promote the ideologies of the Islamic Republic.

Hosseini had also served in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Two other Iranian clerics, Mostafa Amini and Nematollah Javadi Bamiani, have also died from coronavirus, according to unconfirmed reports.

Mousa Torabzadeh, the former prosecutor of Astaneh-ye Ashrafiyeh, a city in Gilan province, has also died from coronavirus, according to a Telegram channel affiliated with the Iranian judiciary.

Iran’s northern province of Gilan is one of the epicenters of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Coronavirus has infected and killed several other politicians and military and religious figures in Iran.

Last Update: Sunday, 8 March 2020 KSA 17:02 - GMT 14:02