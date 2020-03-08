Egypt confirmed its first death as a result of the coronavirus in the country after a German citizen died from the disease on Sunday, according the health ministry officials.

The 60-year-old German citizen showed symptoms of a high fever when he arrived from Luxor to Hurghada, according to Dr. Khaled Mujahid, an adviser to Egypt’s Minister of Health. The patient then went to Hurghada General Hospital on Friday to receive medical care.

Necessary tests confirmed he had tested positive for the new coronavirus on Saturday and he was then placed in intensive care.

Egyptian officials said on Saturday the coronavirus had been detected in 45 people on a cruise ship, including foreign tourists, on the River Nile, after the vessel reached the southern city of Luxor. Until then, Egypt had reported only three confirmed cases of the virus.



Last Update: Sunday, 8 March 2020 KSA 19:42 - GMT 16:42