Lebanon’s Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut announced on Sunday four new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Lebanon, raising the total number of cases in the country to 32, according to local media citing a daily report issued by the hospital.

The hospital’s daily report said three of the 32 patients are in critical condition, but the rest are currently stable.

On Saturday, the Lebanese health ministry confirmed six new coronavirus cases, the largest one-day jumps in cases of the COVID-19 virus.

The ministry said on Tuesday all the coronavirus cases detected had either returned from an affected country or were transmitted through “close contact” with a family member or neighbor - not “local transmission.”

On Saturday, the Rafic Hariri University Hospital announced in its daily report on the emerging Coronavirus, that it had received “during the past 24 hours, 156 cases in the emergency unit designated to receive cases suspected of being infected with the new virus, all of whom were subjected to the necessary medical tests, whereby 13 were admitted into the quarantine section based on the evaluation of the supervising physician, while the rest were asked to maintain home quarantine,” read a statement carried by the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).

On Friday, Lebanon said it would deny entry to non-resident foreigners arriving from China, South Korea, Iran and Italy.

Schools, universities and other educational institutions have been closed until March 8.

