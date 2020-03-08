IranAir has stopped all flights to European destinations, the official IRNA news agency reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the Civil Aviation Organization.

For more COVID-19 coverage, visit our dedicated coronavirus page.



“With attention to the restrictions that have been placed on (IranAir) flights by Europe for unclear reasons all IranAir flights to European destinations have been suspended until further notice,” IRNA reported, citing the statement.

Iran is in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak, with 5,823 infections and 145 deaths, one of the highest rates of fatality from the illness outside of China, where the virus originated.

Last Update: Sunday, 8 March 2020 KSA 13:22 - GMT 10:22