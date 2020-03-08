Iraq confirmed on Sunday two further deaths due to the coronavirus, taking the total number to six, the state news agency reported citing the health ministry. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed to 54 so far, according to health officials.
On Saturday Iraq’s health ministry confirmed eight new coronavirus cases. The ministry said seven of the new cases were detected in the capital Baghdad, and the eighth in Najaf.
On Friday, Iraq banned entry to travelers coming from France and Spain, bringing the total number of countries on its entry ban list to 11. The country’s health minister also announced on Friday that Iraq would halt border trade with Iran and Kuwait between March 8 and 15 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
