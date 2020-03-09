Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his government has decided to place anyone arriving from overseas into quarantine in a move to contain a growing coronavirus outbreak.

Netanyahu announced the 14-day quarantine on Monday after consultations with Cabinet ministers and senior health officials. “After a day of difficult discussions, we have taken a decision. All those coming to Israel from abroad will be placed in isolation for 14 days,” Netanyahu said in a video broadcast on his Twitter account. “This is a difficult decision, but it’s necessary to protect public health. Public health comes before everything else,” he said.



The decision comes weeks before the busy Passover and Easter holiday seasons.

Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel might broaden its entry restrictions to include visitors from all countries due to the spread of coronavirus. Israel already requires travelers arriving from 15 countries, in Europe and Asia, to go into home quarantine for 14 days. The measure effectively cut off tourism from those countries and led some foreign airlines to suspend flights to Israel.

(With The Associated Press)

Last Update: Monday, 9 March 2020 KSA 21:35 - GMT 18:35