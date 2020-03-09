Lebanon reported nine new confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus on Monday, raising the total number of cases in the country to 41, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) citing a daily report issued by Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut.SHOW MORE
