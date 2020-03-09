Lebanon reported nine new confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus on Monday, raising the total number of cases in the country to 41, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) citing a daily report issued by Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut.

“During the past 24 hours, 132 cases in the emergency unit designated to receive cases suspected of being infected with the disease, and 23 of them had to be admitted to the quarantine section while the rest adhered to home quarantine,” read the hospital’s statement carried by the news agency.

“Laboratory tests were conducted for over 122 cases, 113 of which were negative and nine positive,” the hospital report indicated.

It also disclosed that “16 cases that were held in quarantine were released,” on Monday after the test results came out negative.

On Sunday, the hospital reported four new cases of the COVID-19 virus.

Last Update: Monday, 9 March 2020 KSA 19:28 - GMT 16:28