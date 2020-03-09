Two US service members were killed in north central Iraq on Sunday while accompanying Iraqi security forces on a mission targeting ISIS, US Central Command said in a statement on Monday attributing the deaths to “enemy forces.”



The two US military members were not being publicly identified until their families could be notified, the Combined Joint Task Force for Operation Inherent Resolve said in the statement released by the command.

Last Update: Monday, 9 March 2020 KSA 15:55 - GMT 12:55