A former close ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan applied on Monday to register a new political party to challenge his ruling AK Party, saying Turkey needed a “fresh start” and calling for reforms to strengthen the rule of law and democracy.
Ali Babacan, a 52-year-old former deputy prime minister, announced last July he was resigning from the AKP over “deep differences” about its direction, and his announcement has been long-awaited.
Babacan a founding member of the AKP, which has ruled Turkey since 2002, served as economy and then foreign minister before becoming deputy prime minister, a role he held from 2009 to 2015. He was well regarded by foreign investors during his time in charge of the economy.
“The need has emerged for a fresh start in Turkey,” Babacan said in an interview broadcast live on Turkey’s Fox TV.
“Nearly 20 years have passed (since the AKP was founded)... Turkey has changed and unfortunately the political party of which I was a member began to do things very contrary to its founding principles,” he said.
Babacan’s supporters submitted an official request to the Interior Ministry on Monday to establish the new party. Its name will be confirmed at a launch event on Wednesday.
“There is a powerful need to create a more prosperous and livable Turkey and this is not possible with the current political order,” Babacan said, stressing the importance of democracy, rule of law and human rights.
