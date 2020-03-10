Jordan banned on Tuesday travel to Lebanon and Syria, closed its sea ports to Egypt, and barred overland passenger traffic from Iraq, due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, according to the minister of health.

The minister of health, Saad Jaber, also said that the country will be banning entry of travelers from Germany, Spain and France starting from next Monday.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Jordan will not be suspending schools and universities at this stage, Jaber added.

Read more:

First Jordanian infected with coronavirus says he is recovering, cautions others

Jordan confirms first coronavirus case: Health ministry

Jordan bars travelers from China, Iran over coronavirus

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 March 2020 KSA 19:30 - GMT 16:30