A senior member of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s office could be infected with coronavirus, according to local news website Saham News.

Hossein Mohammadi, who is also a member of the Expediency Council, has been infected with coronavirus and is undergoing treatment in Tehran’s Masih Daneshvari hospital, Saham News initially reported.

Mohammadi is not in good condition, Saham News said, adding that one of his lungs has been fully infected.

Saham News later reported citing a relative of Mohammadi that he does not have coronavirus but was hospitalised due to lung problems he had been suffering from for a while.

Saham News reiterated that one of Mohammadi’s lungs has been fully infected, adding that the test results for his other lung will be available within the next two days.

If confirmed to have coronavirus, Mohammadi would be the first member of Khamenei’s inner circle to have contracted the virus.

As of Monday, 237 Iranians have died from the virus and there are 7,161 confirmed cases in the country.

Several other government officials have been infected with coronavirus, including two Iranian vice presidents and two other members of the Expediency Council.

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 March 2020 KSA 21:10 - GMT 18:10